Misinformation about NASA's plans for the solar eclipse on April 8

The solar eclipse on April 8 has become a figurative launching pad for misinformation about what will happen when the moon passes in front of the sun. A post on social media makes claims about a literal launching pad, potentially leading users to worry that NASA's plans for the celestial event are sinister. The post states that NASA will launch three rockets at the eclipse on April 8th as part of a project called Atmospheric Perturbations Around the Eclipse Path (APEP).

It also mentions that APEP is the name of an Egyptian serpent deity that eats the sun and embodies chaos

