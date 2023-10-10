Misinformation about Israel-Hamas war is flourishing on Elon Musk's X

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is struggling with a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the Israel-Hamas war. But it has received a broadside of criticism, including from a top European Union official, questioning the adequacy of the response.

Fake and manipulated imagery circulating on X include “repurposed old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games,” said a Tuesday letter to Musk from European Commissioner Thierry Breton. “This appears to be manifestly false or misleading information.

That includes continuing a policy frequently championed by Musk of letting users help rate what might be misinformation, which causes those posts to include a note of context but not disappear from the platform. headtopics.com

Brooking posted on X that Musk had enabled fake war reporting by abandoning the blue check verification system for trusted accounts and allowing anyone to buy a blue check. He said Musk’s changes to the X platform have made it impossible to quickly assess the credibility of accounts while his “introduction of view monetization has created perverse incentives for war-focused accounts to post as many times as possible, even unverified rumors, and to make the most salacious claims possible.

Part of Musk’s drastic changes over the past year included removing many of the people responsible for moderating toxic content and harmful misinformation. “The layoffs are undermining the capacity of Twitter’s trust and safety team, and associated teams like public policy, to provide needed support during a critical time of crisis,” said Theodora Skeadas, one of thousands of employees who lost their jobs in the months after Musk bought the company. headtopics.com

