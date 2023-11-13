Mischa Barton's Experience on The O.C.

Barton was the initial face of The O.C., but she never entirely seemed at home on the show in the way so many of her costars—not coincidentally, all of them older than her—had been. Barton was also being asked to burn the candle at both ends in a way no one else on the show was. Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper): There were years when I only had six days off in the whole year. It was tiring. It was a lot. And when you weren’t filming, you were promoting the show and doing press and touring.

It was exhausting. I don’t think I realized how exhausting it was for a while, though. Rachel Bilson (Summer Roberts): I think there was pressure from her mom wanting Mischa to be doing . I think it was probably too much for this teenager to be doing as much as she had to do. And she did it gracefully. Alan Dale (Caleb Nichol): I know all the stories and everything, but my experience of her was that she was delightful. I thought she worked really hard to fit in and do as well as she coul

