Miriam Adelson Backs Petition to Legalize Gambling in Texas

Miriam Adelson , the controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sandals Corp. , and her son-in-law Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont , are supporting a petition to legalize gambling in Texas . The petition is backed by the Texas Destination Resort Alliance, which was established and funded by Sands in 2021.
This is not the first time Miriam Adelson and Sands have advocated for legalizing gambling in the U.S. The coalition's main objective is to build a loyal group of gambling advocates.
