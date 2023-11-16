Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries resists pleas to help Republicans in House leadership struggle

After all, a minority party cannot pass major legislation its leadership deems necessary. That has happened now three times: once on the debt ceiling and twice to keep the government open. At various times in the House leadership struggle, Acela-corridor pundits pleaded with Democrats to help Republicans out of their leaderless mess.
Without getting anything in return, they were expected to contribute votes to a speaker who would then be deemed illegitimate by the MAGA extremists because of the Democrats’ support. Fortunately, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) resisted the foolish pleas. And now, Jeffries has the best of both worlds. He’s not responsible for electing a speaker whose Christian fundamentalist views and financial questions make him a weight around the necks of Republicans in swing districts. He can castigate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for his noxious views effectively produce legislation that does not compromise Democrats’ minimum standards. At a Wednesday news conference, Jeffries emphasized, “House Republicans are unable to govern on their own
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »