Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries resists pleas to help Republicans in House leadership struggle

After all, a minority party cannot pass major legislation its leadership deems necessary. That has happened now three times: once on the debt ceiling and twice to keep the government open. At various times in the House leadership struggle, Acela-corridor pundits pleaded with Democrats to help Republicans out of their leaderless mess.

Without getting anything in return, they were expected to contribute votes to a speaker who would then be deemed illegitimate by the MAGA extremists because of the Democrats’ support. Fortunately, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) resisted the foolish pleas. And now, Jeffries has the best of both worlds. He’s not responsible for electing a speaker whose Christian fundamentalist views and financial questions make him a weight around the necks of Republicans in swing districts. He can castigate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for his noxious views effectively produce legislation that does not compromise Democrats’ minimum standards. At a Wednesday news conference, Jeffries emphasized, “House Republicans are unable to govern on their own





🏆 15. washingtonpost » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Minority Leader Jeffries speaks on newly elected House Speaker and gun controlThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

A functioning democratic system would make Hakeem Jeffries speakerThe House speaker battle has revealed the truth: We have three parties now, and the Democrats are the largest one.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

The quiet vindication of Hakeem JeffriesHow the Democratic refusal to save House Republicans could end up helping the country.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Hakeem Jeffries: Speaker Johnson Is an ‘Extreme Right-Wing Ideologue’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Jim Jordan still clamouring to be House speaker; Dems want Hakeem JeffriesRep. Jim Jordan made an impassioned push to become House speaker ahead of a Friday vote.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Jeffries blasts Jordan as ‘poster child of MAGA extremism’ after failed speaker vote, pushes bipartisan pathHouse Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., gaggled outside of the Capitol following House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan's, R-Ohio, failed first ballot for House speaker on Tuesday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »