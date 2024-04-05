Minor Earthquake Hits New Jersey, Felt Along East Coast

East Coast residents felt the earth move Friday morning as a minor earthquake hit New Jersey and was felt in surrounding areas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ). The earthquake measured at least 4.8 magnitude and struck near Lebanon , New Jersey , at 10:23 a.m., about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia , according to the USGS . An estimate indicates the quake might have been felt by more than 42 million people in 14 states from Maine to North Carolina.
More than 152,000 Americans reported feeling shaking to the USGS. 'Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County,' New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. 'We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency.' Several aftershocks have been recorded, including a
Earthquake New Jersey USGS Magnitude East Coast Lebanon Philadelphia New York City Aftershocks
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
BREAKING: 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles New Jersey, New York, ConnecticutThe U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 4.8 earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at 10:23 am EDT., and its epicenter was about 3.1 miles northeast of Lebanon, New Jersey, at a depth of just over half a mile. Lebanon is about 48 miles west of New York...
Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »
Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »