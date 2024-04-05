Minnesota woman killed by elephant during game drive in Zambia

A woman from Minnesota is dead after a bull elephant charged a vehicle she was in during a game drive in Zambia . Gail Mattson , 79, died from injuries sustained in the elephant attack. Her family said Gail split her time between Minnesota and Arizona. They were planning a 80th birthday party for her in July. Mattson was heavily involved with her church and in her community bridge club in Sun City West, AZ.

Her close friends, John Longabaugh and Brenda Biggs, say Mattson was a big traveler and going on an African safari had 'always been on her bucket list'. This trip to Africa, which she took with a friend, was to be her last big vacation out of the country after visiting Europe and Asia in the past. A news release from Wilderness, the conservation and hospitality company in charge of the game drive, states that the incident happened on March 30

Minnesota Woman Killed Elephant Game Drive Zambia Gail Mattson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minnesota woman killed by charging elephant in ZambiaA woman from Minnesota is dead after a bull elephant charged a vehicle she was in during a game drive in Zambia, her family confirmed to FOX 9 on Thursday.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Charging elephant kills Minnesota touristThe 80-year-old Gail Mattson of Hopkins was on her 'dream vacation' in Zambia when the tragedy unfolded.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Woman Killed by Elephant During Game Drive in ZambiaA woman from Minnesota died after a bull elephant charged the vehicle she was in during a game drive in Zambia. Gail Mattson, 79, was heavily involved in her community and had always wanted to go on an African safari. The incident occurred on March 30.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Minnesota Woman Dies After Elephant Charges Tour Vehicle During SafariA Minnesota woman, Gail Mattson, died after an elephant charged her tour vehicle during a safari in Kafue National Park, Zambia. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media. The tour company confirmed the tragic accident.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Charging elephant kills Minnesota tourist on 'dream vacation' in AfricaA friend confirms the victim was 79-year-old Gail Mattson of Hopkins. A tour company says a bull elephant charged a vehicle, killing Mattson and injuring another.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Gail Simmons Dishes On 'Top Chef,' Picky Eaters, & Food InsecurityJust ahead of Season 21 of 'Top Chef,' culinary trailblazer Gail Simmons chats with Scary Mommy about the intersection of food and parenting.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »