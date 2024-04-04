Minnesota Woman Dies After Elephant Charges Tour Vehicle During Safari

A Minnesota woman died after her tour vehicle was charged by an elephant during a safari in Africa. Gail Mattson, who was 79, was on safari at Kafue National Park in western Zambia on March 30 when a bull elephant approached her tour group’s truck, which was carrying six tourists and a guide. The elephant ran toward the truck and flipped it over, as seen in a video shared on social media that appears to show the incident.

Mattson’s daughter, Rona Wells, confirmed that her mother passed away while on safari, writing in an April 2 Facebook post that her mom “lost her life in a tragic accident while on her dream adventure.” The tour company that operated Mattson’s tour, Wilderness, confirmed in an April 2 press release that an American tourist died after a tour vehicle was “unexpectedly charged” by an “aggressive bull elephant

Minnesota Woman Elephant Charge Safari Kafue National Park Zambia Tour Vehicle Tragic Accident

