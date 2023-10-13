Minnesota man pleads guilty in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers heist

Terry Martin has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of major artwork theft, for allegedly stealing a pair of Judy Garland's ruby slippers worn in "The Wizard of Oz" from a Minnesota museum in 2005.The man accused of stealing Judy Garland’s famous ruby slippers from the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids back in 2005 when someone climbed through a window and broke the display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million. The slippers were recovered by the FBI during a sting in 2018 after a man attempted to insure the shoes.

Only four known pairs of Garland's ruby slippers were used in "The Wizard of Oz". The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guiltyA man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum is expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing

Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guiltyA man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum is expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing. Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin was indicted in May on one count of theft of a major artwork and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guiltyA man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum is expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing.

Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guiltyA man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum is expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing.

Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guiltyA man charged with stealing ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the “The Wizard of Oz” from a Minnesota museum is expected to change his plea to guilty at a court hearing.

Man charged with stealing 'Wizard of Oz' slippers from Minnesota museum expected to plead guiltyA man charged with the museum heist of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 'The Wizard of Oz' was expected to change his plea to guilty in court Friday, pulling back the curtain on a whodunnit mystery dating back 18 years.