Minnesota ends two-game slide by beating Louisiana 35-24

Daniel Jackson caught a pair of touchdown passes and Minnesota pulled away in the second half to beat Louisiana 35-24 and end a two-game slide. Louisiana Lafayette quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) celebrates after throwing for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis.

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)2 of 10Louisiana Lafayette quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)3 of 10Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)4 of 10Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) gains three yards on a pass as Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Keyon Martin (21) tackles him in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)5 of 10Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Robert Williams (15) catches a pass for a touchdown as Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley (5) defends him in the second quarter during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Minneapolis.

