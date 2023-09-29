Minnesota Democrat says Biden unpopularity should be 'wake up call' and 'red alert' for his party

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said that he was one of many Americans who have a “very legitimate concern' that Biden can lose his bid for reelection in 2024. because clearly the data is saying a majority of Americans do not believe, unfortunately, that it is President Biden," he continued.

Phillips compared the 2024 election fight to 2016, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was expected by some Democratic pollsters to win the election. The difference now, Phillips said, is that Biden is tied with Trump"at best" and more likely"is slightly behind."

When asked specifically about Biden’s"age issue," Phillips attempted to change the subject to"numbers," claiming that voters were"not pleased" with the Biden administration. Politico also asked if Democrats should be"wetting the bed over" Biden's chances at becoming president a second time in 2024 and noted that"Some Democrats are terrified about Biden’s chances for winning another White House term."

Biden, at 80 years old, is the oldest serving president in U.S. history. If he wins reelection in 2024, he will be 86 years old at the end of his presidency.Biden, at 80 years old, is the oldest serving president in U.S.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Trump Fraud Case: Democrat Judge, Democrat Prosecutor, Democrat CityTrump was found liable in a case brought by an elected Democrat prosecutor before an elected Democrat judge in a staunchly Democratic city.

Rep. Mike Johnson: Americans Have ‘Had Enough’ of Destructive Democrat PoliciesAmericans have “had enough” of Democrat policies “destroying” our economy and security, according to House Republican Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

Student Loans Update: Democrat asks Biden to halt payments before shutdownResuming student loan payments the same day the government shuts down would be a 'recipe for disaster,' Representative Ayanna Pressley said.

Biden impeachment: Top Democrat moves to subpoena Giuliani, GOP shoots it downThe first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden got off to a rocky start when House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) used his opening statement to make a motion that would throw the proceedings into chaos.

House Democrat asks State Department if Biden actually 'speaks for the administration' on TaiwanPresident Joe Biden’s pronouncements on foreign policy issues “may or may not” carry authoritative weight, a senior House Democrat concluded after a testy exchange with a State Department official.

Texas Democrat roasted for claiming Biden only guilty of loving Hunter 'unconditionally'Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, attacked Republicans on Thursday, defending President Biden's conduct as not only lawful, but loving toward his son.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said that he was"one of tens of millions of Americans" who have a"very legitimate concern" that President Joe Biden can lose his bid for reelection in 2024.Donald Trump

because clearly the data is saying a majority of Americans do not believe, unfortunately, that it is President Biden," he continued.

Phillips compared the 2024 election fight to 2016, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was expected by some Democratic pollsters to win the election. The difference now, Phillips said, is that Biden is tied with Trump"at best" and more likely"is slightly behind."

When asked specifically about Biden’s"age issue," Phillips attempted to change the subject to"numbers," claiming that voters were"not pleased" with the Biden administration.

Politico also asked if Democrats should be"wetting the bed over" Biden's chances at becoming president a second time in 2024 and noted that"Some Democrats are terrified about Biden’s chances for winning another White House term."

Biden, at 80 years old, is the oldest serving president in U.S. history. If he wins reelection in 2024, he will be 86 years old at the end of his presidency.Biden, at 80 years old, is the oldest serving president in U.S. history. If he wins re-election in 2024, he will be 86 years old at the end of his presidency.

A number of liberal columnists and political thought leaders have made the case for Biden not to run for re-election in 2024. Vice President Harris

should run for re-election," Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote."It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump."

According to Politico, Phillips has encouraged"other Democrats to challenge Biden in a primary" and has even considered"getting in the race himself."

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visitJeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History.Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox