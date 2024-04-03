Minnesota Candy Company Recalls Mislabeled Product Posing Allergy Risk

A Minnesota candy company is recalling a product sold nationwide because the boxes containing the treats are mislabeled and don't list nuts as an ingredient, posing a serious health risk to those with allergies. Abdallah Candies is recalling 8-ounce boxes of 'sea salt almond alligators' with a chocolate covered cherries label and the code 0315 on the bottom, the Apple Valley, Minn.-based maker of chocolate, caramels and candy said Tuesday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

'People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,' the recall states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food allergies are a growing food safety and public health concern that affects 6% of adults and an estimated 8% of children in the U.S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Company recalls over 35,000 pounds of kielbasa for possible rubber contaminationThe FSIS said a recall of over 35,400 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausages started late last week. It was prompted by possible contamination with rubber pieces.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Wisconsin's Sargento Foods affected by recalls linked to California dairy companyA well-known cheese maker — Wisconsin's Sargento Foods — is being affected by a series of recalls linked to a California dairy company, Rizo-López Foods, due to a deadly listeria outbreak.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group to become publicly traded companyEXCLUSIVE: Shareholders voted Friday to make Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, a publicly traded entity, Fox News Digital has learned.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Trump's Social Media Company Will Go Public After Merger With Shell Company Is ApprovedBut Trump wouldn't be able to immediately cash out his windfall.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Ferrero Drops Their Own Line Of Easter Candy This YearFerrero has revealed a ton of Easter products across the line as they look to offer some geekier options for those looking to celebrate the holiday. Much like the company had done during Christmas and Valentine's Day, they have made a number of themed items from Kinder, Butterfinger, Keebler, Crunch, Nutella, and more.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Candy recalled for choking danger; Starbucks mugs recalled after severe burns reportedRoller ball candy is the focus of a safety warning and recall after one child died and another had emergency surgery.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »