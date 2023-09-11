MinIO: High-Performance Object Storage for Modern Applications

Customers bring MinIO into their environments to gain high-performance S3-compatible object storage that runs on any physical or virtual hardware and Kubernetes. Our demonstrate that MinIO is the fastest object storage available, but it can only run as fast as the hardware and network you give it. Performance is a big focus for our team, so we do everything we can to help administrators get the most out of MinIO.
In order to verify that underlying infrastructure can support MinIO optimally, we provide two methods to assess performance and identify potential bottlenecks: WARP and Speedtest. published benchmarks Modern applications such as AI/ML, advanced analytics and databases require high-performance object storage. MinIO’s combination of scalability and high-performance puts every workload, no matter how demanding, within reach. When performance is critical, you need to know that you’re achieving the best performance possible. Results from WARP and Speedtest can be used to track performance over time and proactively pinpoint potential problems before they grow into serious issue
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »
Source: hackernoon | Read more »