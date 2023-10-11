Mining starts at Honeymoon

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Essential integration of mining with circular economy highlighted at FT Mining SummitCircularity is already practised at many mine sites, which use circular principles to reduce waste and conserve water. But to achieve full circularity for products – from production to consumption to reuse - requires collaboration between designers, policymakers and industry, the FT Mining Summit heard this week. (Also watch attached Creamer Media video.)

Spin aplenty expected for South Africa's Cricket World Cup showdown with 5-time champion AustraliaAustralia has already missed out on an early opportunity and South Africa has showed plenty of batting muscle ahead of their highly-anticipating showdown at the Cricket World Cup. There’s a re-laid wicket to contend with at Lucknow, with spinners expected to find assistance. Five-time champion Australia lost its opening match to India, while South Africa posted a World Cup record total in its opening win over Sri Lanka. The South Africans showed they're intent on ending their long and painful dr

TMM anti-collision system regulations may have implications for mining equipment OEMsNew sub-regulations added in December 2022 under the Mine Health and Safety Regulations, which are binding on the industry, require that an employer at a mine provide anti-collision systems or devices to automatically retard or stop a diesel-powered trackless mobile machines (TMMs) to prevent collisions between the machines and pedestrians or other TMMs. While the statutory obligation to provide such systems is placed on the employer, in practical terms, the employer will rely on original equipm

Transform Business Operations with Process MiningThe most effective companies we interviewed use process mining to generate operational insights at scale, identify process inefficiencies, define targeted actions, and measure process improvements — all of which lead to value realization. It is often a major cultural change to fully embrace this level of process management. Leaders describe a cultural journey from a hero-focused company to a process-focused company. The goal is to establish efficient processes with consistent, smooth execution r

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj: Is it Based on Mining Engineer Capsule Gill?Discover the incredible story of mining engineer Capsule Gill's heroic rescue mission in Akshay Kumar's film: Mission Raniganj.

Should Walmart be data-mining your Ozempic prescriptions?Walmart says it’s using customer data to see if people who fill Wegovy or Ozempic prescriptions are buying less food, raising privacy questions.