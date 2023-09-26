Minecraft's Dungeons & Dragons DLC Release Date Revealed

Minecraft's Dungeons & Dragons DLC is finally here after months of waiting. What's in the Dungeons & Dragons Minecraft DLC? As mentioned, this is likely the most intensive DLC pack Minecraft has ever received.

Once you load into the new module, you'll be greeted with an all-new interface that includes a quest log, specialized inventory, and even a glossary. On top of that, this pack has the most voiceover work of any licensed Minecraft pack and even has music that triggers when you do certain things. There are also role-playing mechanics that include a class system, stats, and even dice-based combat.

Of course, this is still a Minecraft game. While Mojang and Everbloom are bringing in elements from tabletop RPGs, this DLC pack isn't going to completely change how Minecraft works. That said, if you're looking to incorporate some Magic Missiles into your Minecraft sandbox, this is the most complete way to do that. Just don't expect to host your next D&D session in Minecraft or anything like that.

What's Next For Minecraft?This DLC pack might be the most exciting thing happening in Minecraft this year, at least so far.

In March, Minecraft developer Mojang announced that it was partnering with Dungeons & Dragons for one of the most ambitious crossovers in the sandbox game's long history. The story-driven action-adventure DLC puts the Forgotten Realms into Minecraft's blocky world, even adding in all kinds of role-playing mechanics for the first time. The Dungeons & Dragons DLC was initially thought to be coming sometime in the spring, but Mojang and its partners at Everbloom Games and Wizards of the Coast obviously missed that window. Fortunately, the team announced recently that the DLC finally has a release date, and it's out today.

What's Next For Minecraft?This DLC pack might be the most exciting thing happening in Minecraft this year, at least so far. On October 15, Mojang is bringing back Minecraft Live. The yearly stream will give fans their first look at what's coming next from Minecraft and include the ever-popular community mob vote. Last year, fans voted to add the Sniffer to Minecraft by a very large margin. So far, the team hasn't given us any hints about what the community will be voting on this year, but will likely start to pull back the curtain soon.

The mob vote will go live on October 13 at 1 PM ET, and you'll need to either go into Minecraft or log onto the official site. As part of the event, Mojang is also opening up a live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. There, you'll be able to"meet Tinies, play mini-games, and even indulge in some mob parkour." The server will stick around until October 16, giving you plenty of time to hop in and check it out even after Minecraft Live ends.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Importantly, there have been tons of recent rumors saying we may finally be getting native next-gen versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which is another thing to watch out for at Minecraft Live.