Minecraft D&D DLC: How to Beat The Juggernaut (Boss Fight)

Minecraft's latest Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) DLC takes you through an entire adventure in a fantasy world, pitting you against terrifying bosses like The Juggernaut, a cult leader seen at the end of Chapter 2. The first real boss fight of the story can be a challenge to those unprepared for the combat seen in this new content.
SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Out of every available class in Minecraft's D&D DLC, the Paladin has the best abilities to fight the Juggernaut, whether individually or within a party of adventurers. While the Wizard has plenty of spells that could also be great against this boss, that class has far lower health to resist the physical attacks of the cult leader.
The Divine Smite and Lay-on Hands class skills for the Paladin allow you to deal more damage on your next physical attack and heal your character respectfully, giving you a huge advantage against the Juggernaut. headtopics.com
How to Defeat the Juggernaut in Minecraft's D&D DLC The best strategy against the Juggernaut in Minecraft is to stay back and hit the boss when it recovers from its attack animations. Long-range spells that knock the boss backward like Fireball are incredibly strong here since most of the Juggernaut's attacks are close-range physical strikes.