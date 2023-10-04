Minecraft D&D DLC: How to Beat The Juggernaut (Boss Fight)

Minecraft's latest Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) DLC takes you through an entire adventure in a fantasy world, pitting you against terrifying bosses like The Juggernaut, a cult leader seen at the end of Chapter 2. The first real boss fight of the story can be a challenge to those unprepared for the combat seen in this new content.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Out of every available class in Minecraft's D&D DLC, the Paladin has the best abilities to fight the Juggernaut, whether individually or within a party of adventurers. While the Wizard has plenty of spells that could also be great against this boss, that class has far lower health to resist the physical attacks of the cult leader.

The Divine Smite and Lay-on Hands class skills for the Paladin allow you to deal more damage on your next physical attack and heal your character respectfully, giving you a huge advantage against the Juggernaut. headtopics.com

How to Defeat the Juggernaut in Minecraft's D&D DLC The best strategy against the Juggernaut in Minecraft is to stay back and hit the boss when it recovers from its attack animations. Long-range spells that knock the boss backward like Fireball are incredibly strong here since most of the Juggernaut's attacks are close-range physical strikes.

Read more:

screenrant »

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is 50% off todayMinecraft Legends Deluxe Edition, a real-time strategy game for the Nintendo Switch, is available for half-price from Amazon's Woot following a $25 discount.

‘Fallout 4’ May Indicate What ‘Starfield’ DLC And Additions Will BeWe know already that Starfield is getting a future Shattered Space expansion, but as I’ve said, I am betting Bethesda does more than both that and mod support, coming ...

10 Coolest Looking New Clothes In Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLCPhantom Liberty added some cool new clothes.

How To Turn Anything Into Minecraft Blocks Using BlenderAnything can become blocks with this Blender add-on.

How Did Pokémon’s Loyal Three Come Back To Life In The Teal Mask DLC?Pokémon SV’s Loyal Three are mysteriously revived.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 Reveals First Aquatic CandidateThe 2023 Minecraft Mob Vote kicks off on October 13, and Mojang has revealed the first candidate.