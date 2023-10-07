Minecraft D&D DLC: How to Beat The Corrupted Dragon (Boss Fight)

The final sections of Minecraft's Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) DLC put you up against some of the hardest bosses to beat, starting with the Corrupted Dragon. Appearing as you enter Chapter 5, this golden beast from the iconic tabletop role-playing game presents one of the biggest challenges you've faced so far.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT At the end of Chapter 4, you pursue the Larva Mage in Minecraft's D&D DLC after defeating this boss in battle along with many of their minions. This leads to a small rest time for your character, allowing you to level up your stats and prepare for the next battle.

How To Defeat The Corrupted Dragon in Minecraft's D&D DLC The Corrupted Dragon may seem intimidating in Minecraft, but the best way to defeat it is to stay far away with long-range spells or stick to the creature's sides when using physical attacks. One of the Dragon's most powerful attacks is its fire breath, which burns your character to inflict damage over time. headtopics.com

The final move to look out for from this boss is the wing attack, where the Dragon gets up on its hind legs and flaps its massive wings to knock your character back. This can be frustrating for any class other than the Wizard since the wings both deal damage and push you away so that you cannot hit the creature.

Due to the Corrupted Dragon's slow movements, simply keep moving and hit it often to eventually beat this monster and move to the next portion of the story in Minecraft's D&D DLC.

