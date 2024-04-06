Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Introduces Hardcore Mode in Latest Update

One of Minecraft : Bedrock Edition players' longtime wishes have been granted with the game's latest 1.21.0.20 Preview, which allows them to test the game's newest mode – Hardcore. The difficulty has been part of Minecraft : Java for over a decade now with consistent updates to the mode since its addition, so naturally Bedrock Edition players are fairly excited to test it out.

Hardcore mode is a sub-category of survival mode, taken to a new level by the addition of a permanent death feature and locked difficulty. This means if you don't want to lose valuable progress in your hardcore worlds you'll need to be vigilant – and that you might want to wait until the feature is out of testing before creating anything you're too attached to. What Is Hardcore Mode and How Do I Use It?The official post (below) from the Minecraft X described hardcore mode briefly with the announcement, saying.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition Hardcore Mode Update Survival Mode

