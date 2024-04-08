Millions prepare for total solar eclipse in North America

North America is just hours away from Monday’s total solar eclipse when the moon will come between the sun and Earth , dramatically dimming natural daylight along a 115-wide path of totality from Maine to Texas. Millions of people are expected to witness the celestial phenomenon , with many making their way from across the U.S. — and beyond — to a place inside the path of totality where the effect of the eclipse will be at its most prominent.

There are a few concerns about the weather, with thick cloud threatening to ruin the show for some folks. The National Weather Service has posted a map of the U.S. that shows the locations likely to have some cloud cover, but people are being advised to check local forecasts for the most accurate and up-to-date information. If you do have a clear view of Monday’s total solar eclipse, NASA is urging people to view it through proper safety glasses or some similar device. Except for the brief period of totality, looking at the eclipse without protecting your eyes risks causing permanent damage to your sight. “Eclipse glasses are not the same as regular sunglasses — regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun,” NASA warns on its website. “During a total solar eclipse, you must wear your eclipse glasses (or use other solar filters) to view the sun directly during the partial eclipse phase. You can only take your glasses off during the short time when the moon completely obscures the sun

Solar Eclipse North America Moon Sun Earth Totality Celestial Phenomenon Weather Safety Glasses NASA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Great North American Eclipse: A Phenomenon That Affects More Than Just North AmericaThe total solar eclipse on April 8, known as the Great North American Eclipse, is not exclusively an American event. It will be visible in the southern hemisphere and will affect the South Pacific to the North Atlantic. This article provides information about the eclipse and its significance.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Total Solar Eclipse in North America Could Cause Traffic DisruptionsOfficials warn that the upcoming total solar eclipse in North America could lead to standstill road traffic, crowded airspace, and disruptions at airports. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts air traffic delays on April 8, when the eclipse will pass through Mexico to Canada. Authorities urge the public to plan ahead and avoid gridlock on the roads.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Businesses Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse Event in North AmericaTowns and shop owners have been planning for the eclipse and the anticipated huge crowds. Offerings include eclipse-themed beer and doughnuts and an array of…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

What to know about total solar eclipse stretching across North America on April 8There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8 that will last for nearly five minutes.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Total Solar Eclipse and Comet Pons-Brooks to be Visible in North AmericaThis week, North America will have the chance to witness a total solar eclipse and observe Comet Pons-Brooks alongside the moon. The eclipse will be followed by the sighting of the Shawwal Moon, marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-al-fitr. The totality will last up to 4 minutes and 26 seconds, but can only be seen within the 115-mile wide path of totality stretching from northwestern Mexico to Atlantic Canada.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Total Solar Eclipse to Cross North America on April 8On April 8, at 11:07 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, a total solar eclipse will be visible in North America, entering through Mexico’s Pacific coast and cutting diagonally across the continent. The totality will pass over 13 U.S. states, with at least a partial eclipse visible from all 50.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »