Millions of Student Papers May Have Been Written Using AI, Says Turnitin

Plagiarism detection company Turnitin has released data claiming that at least 22 million papers submitted by students last year may have been written using generative AI, Wired reported. Following the release of ChatGPT in late 2022 by OpenAI, millions of students have used similar chatbots to brainstorm ideas, inspire essays, and in some case write entire school papers.

Schools have struggled to keep students in check and implemented the use of plagiarism-detection software to combat the rampant use. Turnitin's technology has scanned more than 200 million papers written by mostly high school and college students. Of the documents reviewed, the software discovered 11% might contain artificial intelligence-written content in 20% of its content while 3% of the papers were found to have 80% or higher of AI produced content. Turnitin states its writing detection technology is "is highly reliable and proficient in distinguishing between AI- and human-written text and is specialized for student writing." Annie Chechitelli, chief product officer of Turnitin, told University Business in February that it will ultimately be up to student transparency and educator efficiency to mitigate the effects of AI in the classroom. She noted that teachers will likely be pushed to assign more challenging assignments. "The interesting thing we'll soon be looking at is the unknown," she sai

Turnitin Plagiarism Detection Generative AI Student Papers Chatbots AI-Written Content Student Transparency Educator Efficiency Classroom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Students Are Likely Writing Millions of Papers With AITurnitin, a service that checks papers for plagiarism, says its detection tool found millions of papers that may have a significant amount of AI-generated content.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Millions of Papers Submitted by Students Likely Written by AI ToolsAccording to Turnitin, more than 22 million papers submitted by students last year may have been written by AI tools. The company's plagiarism detection tool found a significant amount of AI-generated content in these papers. The use of AI tools for cheating has become a major problem in academia, with students increasingly relying on them. Detecting the use of AI in writing assignments can be challenging for educators.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Biden administration clears student loans for millionsThe Biden administration has cleared the student loans of nearly 4 million people, totaling $143.6 billion in aid. The administration will send an email to nearly 380,000 additional borrowers confirming that they are 'on track' for loan cancellation within two years as long as they continue to meet the requirements.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Former Catholic school student awarded millions in sexual abuse case against principalBrighton, N.Y. (WHAM) A $5.4 million verdict has been awarded to a former Siena Catholic Academy student who alleges he was sexually abused.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

'A Big Deal': Progressives Applaud New Biden Plan to Provide Student Debt Relief for MillionsJulia Conley is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Biden to announce new plans to provide student debt relief for millionsTara Prindiville is a White House producer for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »