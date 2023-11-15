Millions of Poorest Americans at Risk of Losing Medicaid Coverage

Up to 30 million of the poorest Americans could be purged from the Medicaid program due to error-ridden state reviews. The Biden administration is being criticized for not doing enough to stop this. Problems such as long wait times, confusing forms, and children being dropped from coverage have been reported across the country.

KENS5: Poverty Experts Question Biden Administration's Efforts to Prevent Wrongful Removals from MedicaidPoverty experts are concerned about the Biden administration's actions to prevent states from mistakenly removing people from the Medicaid program. Up to 30 million Americans could be affected by error-ridden state reviews , with problems such as long wait times, confusing forms, and children losing coverage. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have been criticized for not providing sufficient information on the issue.

