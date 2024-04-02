Millions of People in the U.S. Bracing for Severe Weather

Forecasters say millions of people across the U.S. could be affected by severe weather this week. Several people were hurt in Texas on Monday in a multi-car pileup after strong winds kicked up obscuring dust. Tornado warnings were in effect Monday night in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service announced severe thunderstorm warnings in those three states and in Indiana. There was a flash flood warning in northwestern Oklahoma and in central Illinois Monday night.
According to the National Weather Service, Monday's severe thunderstorms were forecast to bring very large hail, damaging gusts, a few tornadoes, flooding and some light snow. These weather conditions are expected to impact regions spanning from north Texas to Oklahoma up to the lower Ohio Valleys and Mississippi, with some light snow in high areas of Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Arizona. The NWS forecast storms from Kansas through Missouri that would move east into Illinois and Indian
