Millions of Liquid Laundry Detergent Packets Recalled Due to Packaging Risk

Over 8 million bags of liquid laundry detergent packets distributed in the U.S., including Tide and Gain , were recalled due to a 'risk of serious injury' involving the product packaging. The recall includes certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods , and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. The recall states approximately 8.

2 million bags were recalled, with another 56,741 bags affected by the recall that were sold in Canada. The CPSC said the outer packaging containing the packets meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk to children if the contents are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin and eye injuries

