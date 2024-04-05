Millions of laundry pods recalled due to child safety risk

Millions of bags of laundry pods are being recalled because the packages aren't child resistant and could pose a serious risk, a federal safety regulatory agency warned Friday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warning covers 8.4 million Proctor and Gamble Tide Pods , Gain Flings , Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were distributed in the United States.
The recalled products have been sold at major retailers nationwide, including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target and Walmart and online at Amazon.com since September 2023. TRADER JOE'S CASHEWS RECALLED IN 16 STATES DUE TO SALMONELLA RISK The CPSC warned that the outer packaging, which is meant to prevent access to the contents, "can split open near the zipper track.
