Millions of laundry pods recalled due to child safety risk

Millions of bags of laundry pods are being recalled because the packages aren't child resistant and could pose a serious risk, a federal safety regulatory agency warned Friday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warning covers 8.4 million Proctor and Gamble Tide Pods , Gain Flings , Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were distributed in the United States.

The recalled products have been sold at major retailers nationwide, including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target and Walmart and online at Amazon.com since September 2023. TRADER JOE'S CASHEWS RECALLED IN 16 STATES DUE TO SALMONELLA RISK The CPSC warned that the outer packaging, which is meant to prevent access to the contents, "can split open near the zipper track.

Laundry Pods Recall Child Safety Federal Safety Regulatory Agency Consumer Product Safety Commission Proctor And Gamble Tide Pods Gain Flings Ace Pods Ariel Pods Liquid Laundry Detergent Flexible Film Bags Major Retailers Amazon Trader Joe's Cashews Salmonella Risk Outer Packaging

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.1 billion after no grand prize winner FridayWith no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Friday, the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing grew past the billion-dollar mark, according to the lottery.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion after no grand prize winner FridayIt’s the first time in seven months that the jackpot prize has topped $1 billion and only the sixth time in less than six years that the Mega Millions jackpot hit that threshold.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.1 billion after no grand prize winner FridayWith no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot Friday, the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing grew past the billion-dollar mark, according to the lottery.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

$977M Mega Millions jackpot: Winning numbers for Friday, March 22A look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

$977M Mega Millions jackpot: Winning numbers for Friday, March 22A look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

$977M Mega Millions jackpot: Winning numbers for Friday, March 22A look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »