Millions of Laundry Detergent Pods Recalled Due to Faulty Packaging

Millions of packets of popular laundry detergent pods made by Procter & Gamble have been recalled due to faulty packaging, which poses a serious risk of accidental ingestion by young children and may cause facial injuries. The recall involves Tide, Gain Flings, Ace and Ariel liquid laundry detergent pod packets, which were made between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold in flexible film bags in the United States.

The outer packaging designed to prevent access to the pods can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries, the agency said

