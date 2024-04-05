Millions of Laundry Detergent Packets Recalled Due to Injury Risk

Millions of bags of Tide Pods , Gain Flings , Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets are being recalled due to potential risk of serious injury. Approximately 8.2 million bags are affected by the recall. The bags can split open near the zipper tracks, posing a serious risk of injury, especially for children, if the detergent packets are ingested.

The recall affects Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods that were sold in flexible film bags of 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets and manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. Recalled detergent bags were manufactured in the U.S

