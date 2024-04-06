Millions of Laundry Detergent Packages Recalled Due to Injury Risk

U.S. consumer safety regulators say 8.2 million packages of popular laundry detergent brands considered to be defective — including Ace , Gain , Tide and Ariel — were recalled due to the possibility of a serious injury risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a release on Friday. In the massive product recall were brands like Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ariel Pods and Ace Pods, which are all liquid laundry detergent packets that are made of"flexible film bags," the agency said.

In the outer packing, there is what is described as a zipper track which is meant to prevent access to the product inside. According to the recall, the packages can be split near the zipper track, exposing the detergent pods. This poses a serious risk of injury to vulnerable populations, including children, USCPSC sai

Laundry Detergent Recall Injury Risk Consumer Safety Ace Gain Tide Ariel Zipper Track Detergent Pods Vulnerable Populations Children

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc15 / 🏆 263. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millions of Tide Pods, Gain Flings and more laundry detergent packets recalledMore than 8 million bags have been recalled by Procter & Gamble.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Millions of Laundry Detergent Packets Recalled Due to Injury RiskMillions of bags of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets are being recalled due to potential risk of serious injury. Approximately 8.2 million bags are affected by the recall. The bags can split open near the zipper tracks, posing a serious risk of injury, especially for children, if the detergent packets are ingested. The recall affects Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods that were sold in flexible film bags of 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets and manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024. Recalled detergent bags were manufactured in the U.S.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Millions of Laundry Detergent Pods Recalled Due to Faulty PackagingMillions of packets of popular laundry detergent pods made by Procter & Gamble have been recalled due to faulty packaging, which poses a serious risk of accidental ingestion by young children and may cause facial injuries.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Procter & Gamble Recalls Laundry Detergent Pods Due to Defective PackagingProcter & Gamble is recalling 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods under various brand names due to defective packaging. The bags can split open, posing a risk to children if they access and ingest the pods. Ingesting large amounts of these cleaning products can be fatal, and the contents can also cause skin or eye injuries. Customers can request a replacement bag or child-resistant container from the company.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingIt's supposed to be cloudy in Texas on Monday, but that does't mean we won't notice many of the effects, according to Krizia Negron with NOAA.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million bags of laundry detergent pods over defective packagingPleasant Friday; rough eclipse viewing conditions

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »