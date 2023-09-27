Millions of Hyundais and Kias recalled because of spontaneous fire danger

The recall comes as owners are already struggling to keep their vehicles out of the hands of thieves. Now the companies are recommending the vehicles be kept outside until they can be fixed in case they spontaneously catch fire. Near Tacoma Mall, six Hyundais and Kias were stolen last Sunday. But that is just a hint of how bad this problem is.

September 27, 2023 at 8:08 pm PDTDeborah Horne, KIRO 7 NewsThere is a new headache for Hyundai and Kia owners. Millions of vehicles are being recalled because they could catch fire. The recall of 3.4 million Hyundais and Kias comes as owners are already struggling to keep their vehicles out of the hands of thieves.

Now the companies are recommending the vehicles be kept outside until they can be fixed in case they spontaneously catch fire.

Near Tacoma Mall, six Hyundais and Kias were stolen last Sunday. But that is just a hint of how bad this problem is. Hundreds of these vehicles have been stolen so far this year in unincorporated Pierce County alone. And that doesn’t include what happened in and around the Tacoma Mall parking lot Sunday.

Robert Holman helped his daughter buy at Kia Soul in 2019 as she was starting her teaching career.

“Because their cars are a little less expensive,” he said.

Holman said the car was stolen back in July from the University Place parking lot where his daughter lives. Surveillance video shows it was stolen again early Tuesday morning at

Hinshaw’s Auto Body shop in Auburn where it was waiting to be repaired“It was just sad when it’s little lights went on,” Holman said. “They put on their blinker. I’m like, seriously. You put on the blinker to steal my car? And when it turned, I knew right where it was going.”

Now millions of Hyundais and Kias are being recalled because the engine can catch fire. The companies are advising owners to leave their vehicles outside until they can be fixed.

“Why would you want to leave a car that can easily be started outside that can be easily stolen?” he asked.As of August of 2023, 722 vehicles have been stolen in all of Pierce County. The number of Hyundais and Kias stolen in unincorporated Pierce County as of last month is more than 400. Compare that to the more than 260 Hyundais and Kias stolen in all of last year.

Some local police departments have offered steering wheel locks for free to make the vehicles less attractive to thieves., the department ran out of locks in 15 minutes.

That won’t help Holman. He said his Kia is likely a total loss. He was asked if he would recommend a Kia.

“No, no,” said Holman. “My daughter bought a Buick!”

If you still own a Hyundai or a Kia, it is probably best to call your dealer to find out when you can get this recall taken care of.

