Millions of Dollars Stolen in Largest Heist in LA History

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI are investigating the theft of tens of millions of dollars in cash from a money storage facility in what appears to be the largest heist in LA history. A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirms with CBS News that the heist took place at GardaWorld in Sylmar on Easter Sunday , with as much as $30 million stolen. The source says it appears to be a sophisticated operation .

The source told CBS News that burglars broke through the building's roof and gained access to the vault without triggering the facility's alarm system. The business stores and handles large amounts of cash for other businesses, and the burglary was not discovered until Monday, when employees opened the vault. 'The LAPD and the FBI have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released,' the agencies said in a joint statement

