Millions of Dollars Stolen in Daring Heist from Secure Storage Facility

Security experts say it must've taken a sophisticated crew, possibly one with inside knowledge, to steal millions of dollars from a secure storage facility in Sylmar. It's one of the largest heists in U.S. history - and how exactly it unfolded remains an intriguing mystery. On Easter, apparently no alarms were triggered and the theft wasn't even discovered until the next morning.

A security expert said pulling off a daring heist like this - with that amount of cash to carry out - would require a sophisticated operation involving multiple crew members and knowledge of the system. 'I think anybody who hears this story, the first thing they think of is this had to be an inside job,' said Jim McDonnell, the former Los Angeles County sheriff who now heads the Safe Communities Institute at USC. 'The support system necessary to be able to get that kind of cash out there as well is pretty significant,' he added. 'You can't do it with one or two people.

Heist Theft Security Crew Inside Job Cash

