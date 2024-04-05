Millions of Americans Prepare for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Millions of Americans are sure to see a historic site on Monday, April 8 as they witness the 2024 total solar eclipse . Even months before the big day, people nationwide have been getting into the spirit. From specialty food and drink items to a rocking eclipse playlist, there is no shortage of headlines for the big event. So, we've gathered those stories and provided you with an 'all things eclipse' central, so you can tide yourself over until totality.

Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Oreo to sell a limited doughnut cookie creation. Frito-Lay's SunChips has unveiled a new flavor that will only be available during the celestial event's nearly 4 and a half minutes of totality. Burger King is joining other restaurant chains to honor the total solar eclipse. The fast-food chain announced it will give out free 'Whoppers' to celebrate the rare celestial event

