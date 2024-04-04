Millions in Federal Grant to Bring Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, and Trees to Gulfton Community

Millions of dollars from a federal grant are coming to the Gulfton community, aiming at bringing new sidewalks, bike lanes, and more trees. A $43 million federal grant is slated to bring new sidewalks, bike lanes, and more trees to the Gulfton community by 2026. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher made the announcement in a press release on Monday and walked the community on Wednesday, getting a first-hand look at areas in need of improvements.

Houston Public Works and Tammy Rodriguez, the president of the Gulfton Citizens Advisory Council, also attended. "These projects were asked for back in 2003," Rodriguez told Fletcher as they walked in the grass along a street without a sidewalk. "It's 21 years later, and now we are here." Fletcher voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which established the Neighborhood Access and Equity program at the Department of Transportatio

