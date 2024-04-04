Millions Expected to Travel for Solar Eclipse

Millions of people are expected to travel into the path of totality on April 8th for a shot at seeing a solar eclipse . AirDNA, a company that studies short-term rentals , shared the occupancy numbers for short-term rentals in the largest 25 cities in the path of the eclipse. Only Fort Worth, Texas (77.9%) was below 80 percent occupancy and several cities like Dallas (95.3%), Cleveland (97.5%) and Buffalo, New York (98.2%) are nearly completely booked.
AirDNA shared a map of occupancy levels across the U.S., where dark blue represents areas with 10% occupancy and dark red represents cities with 100% occupancy. On April 7th, the day before the eclipse, the map shows a large dark red stripe right along the eclipse's path of totality. In February, Airbnb said Texas was the most-booked state in the country for the eclipse. READ MORE: Where to find free solar eclipse glasses before April 8 At the time, Airbnb said it saw a 1,000% increase in searches in the dates around April
Solar Eclipse Travel Short-Term Rentals Occupancy Airdna Texas
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
