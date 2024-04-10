Millennials Flock to Warmer Cities, Tampa Tops the List

Millennials may be moving less than before, but they still accounted for 18% of all moves across state lines in 2023, according to analysis of U.S. Census data. But where are millennials flocking to these days? Well, spoiler: It’s not Los Angeles or New York City.A new study by Hire A Helper found that many millennials are moving to cities and metropolitan areas in warmer locations , much like retirees.A millennial’s top location? Tampa , Florida .
The moving company found that Tampa, Florida and Jacksonville, Florida had the highest net gain of millennial residents in the country in 2023.Sandwiched between these two cities was Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw 52% more millennials move in than leave last year.RELATED: Gen Z has found their state of choiceThe Gen Z magnet Austin, Texas was also high up on the board, with 47% more millennials moving in versus moving out of the city in 2023.According to the state-level findings, metro areas in New York and California were losing the most millennials. Both the New York City and San Jose, CA metros had over 50% more millennials leave than move in.Interestingly, Florida and Texas featured metros on both sides of the scale. While the data found that millennials were moving to metros around Tampa, Jacksonville and Austin, the findings showed they were also moving out of El Paso, Texas and Miami, Florid
