Here’s a myth-busting surprise. Millennials, while beset by student debt and the decline of traditional pensions, are more on track for retirement savings than baby boomers, a new study by Vanguard says.

The rosier outlook for millennials is due to changes in retirement plan design. As millennials entered the workforce, many were automatically enrolled in retirement plans, often in target-date funds, and sometimes in plans that automatically hiked employee contributions over time. Those factors have put many millennials—and some Gen Xers—on the right track for retirement.

Vanguard projected retirement readiness for three generations: early millennials (ages 37-41); mid-Generation X (49-53); and late baby boomers (61-65). Younger Americans fared better than their elders in Vanguard’s analysis. Millennials at the 50th income percentile (some $42,000) will be able to generate sustainable retirement income equal to 58% of their preretirement earnings. headtopics.com

Unsurprisingly, high-income workers across all generations are better prepared to meet spending needs in retirement than their lower-income counterparts. Workers at the 25th income percentile face a projected retirement savings gap of 32%, whereas high-income families have a savings surplus of 20%, according to Vanguard.

Companies Former President Trump and family’s civil trial for fraudulent valuations and Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial over his role in the FTX collapse began. The White House forgave 250,000 cases of student-loan debt for $9 billion. China’s BYD is running neck-and-neck with Tesla as the world’s No. 1 electric-vehicle producer. The UAW and Ford narrowed their differences. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Millennials to Retire With More Cash Than BoomersResearch shows that some government policies have helped millennials save better for retirement.

WebMD - Better information. Better health.Living with myasthenia gravis (MG) has been a transformative journey, teaching me the profound importance of self-care in my life.

27 Things Millennials And Gen X'ers Have Forgotten AboutBack when there was no cooler scent than CK One and The Simpsons were a 'bad influence' on kids.

Seabird couples with similar personalities make better parents, finds studySeabird couples with similar personalities are more likely to be successful parents, which in turn makes them less likely to seek another partner, according to a new study by the University of Liverpool.

Nasal esketamine works better than alternative for treatment-resistant depression, study findsBarbara Mantel is an NBC News contributor. She is also the topic leader for freelancing at the Association of Health Care Journalists, writing blog posts, tip sheets and market guides, as well as producing and hosting websites. Barbara’s work has appeared in CQ Researcher, AARP, Undark, Next Avenue, Medical Economics, Healthline, Today.com, NPR and The New York Times.

Millennials Are Better Than Boomers at Saving for Retirement. What Gives.A new study by the big asset manager Vanguard reveals that younger workers are piling up retirement savings more effectively than their boomer elders. One...