Millennials Are Better Than Boomers at Saving for Retirement. What Gives.

Here’s a myth-busting surprise. Millennials, while beset by student debt and the decline of traditional pensions, are more on track for retirement savings than baby boomers, a new study by Vanguard says.
The rosier outlook for millennials is due to changes in retirement plan design. As millennials entered the workforce, many were automatically enrolled in retirement plans, often in target-date funds, and sometimes in plans that automatically hiked employee contributions over time. Those factors have put many millennials—and some Gen Xers—on the right track for retirement.
Vanguard projected retirement readiness for three generations: early millennials (ages 37-41); mid-Generation X (49-53); and late baby boomers (61-65). Younger Americans fared better than their elders in Vanguard’s analysis. Millennials at the 50th income percentile (some $42,000) will be able to generate sustainable retirement income equal to 58% of their preretirement earnings. headtopics.com
Unsurprisingly, high-income workers across all generations are better prepared to meet spending needs in retirement than their lower-income counterparts. Workers at the 25th income percentile face a projected retirement savings gap of 32%, whereas high-income families have a savings surplus of 20%, according to Vanguard.
