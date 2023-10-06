Military metaverse like a ‘multiplayer video game’ that will train soldiers using augmented reality and AI

A video game-like training simulator for Air Force pilots will give them a major advantage in real-life combat campaigns, a former F-22 pilot told Fox News. The military metaverse is a virtual space where soldiers interact and train with their comrades using artificial intelligence and augmented reality, which overlays digital content on the real world, former U.S.

' The cost to train fighter pilots ranges from nearly $6 million to over $10 million, a 2019 RAND Corporation analysis found. Further, the Air Force spends over $33,000 an hour to operate an F-22 flight, $28,000 for an F-35 and $8,000 for an F-16, according to Department of Defense data.

Read more:

FoxNews »

The Last of Us Designer Exits Naughty Dog, Multiplayer Game in LimboThe Last of Us multiplayer game's Principal Monetization Designer leaves Naughty Dog as the untitled spinoff faces an indefinite hold.

Call Of Duty: NEXT Reveals Multiple Items For Modern Warfare IIIWorld Premiere of the MW3 Multiplayer Trailer.



16 iconic maps modernized for fast-paced combat \ud83c\udfc3



Tune into CODNext on October 5 for the premiere of live Multiplayer gameplay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9o2bxsRvvEE \ud83d\udd25



Follow CallofDuty for the latest intel:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/CallofDuty

Instagram: http://instagram.com/callofduty

Facebook: http://facebook.com/CallofDuty

TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/callofduty



ModernWarfare3 CallofDuty

No military targets in Ukraine village hit by ‘inhuman’ Russian missile strike, officials sayThere were no military targets in the village that was hit by a Russian missile strike Thursday, a top Ukrainian police official said, in what was one of the deadliest attacks against civilians since the conflict began and which the country’s president called “inhuman” and “deliberate.”

U.S. military shoots down Turkish drone in SyriaThe armed Turkish drone was shot down by U.S. F-16s it flew within a half-mile of American personnel in Hasakah, Syria, the Pentagon said.

Drone attack on Syrian military ceremony kills 80, wounds 240Weaponised drones bombed the site minutes after the Syrian regime's defence minister left a graduation ceremony in Homs city, officials say.

'Unthinkable': Secretary Pete reacts to Trump's repeated attacks on U.S military membersThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics