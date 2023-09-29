Military helicopter crashes into power lines in Washington state, utility provider says

A military helicopter crashed into a high-voltage transmissions lines in Washington state, officials said Friday. The story is breaking. Please check back for updates. Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to.

The story is breaking. Please check back for updates. Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to.

Read more:

FoxNews »

See the Friday front page: Get all of today’s top stories from The Washington TimesOn Friday’s Front Page: A look at the services that would be impacted in the wake of a government shutdown, the widespread looting and vandalism of dozens of businesses in Philadelphia continued into Thursday, and more.

Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine face-off in final Friday of September for Big Game FridayIt is the final Friday night in the month of September, which means we are in the heart of the high school football season in North Texas. Pat Doney reports from Grapevine with tonight’s Big Game Friday game of the week between Colleyville Heritage High School and Grapevine at Mustang Panter Stadium.

WSJ Opinion: Move ‘Washington’ Out of the Washington BubbleWonder Land: Most federal employees already work from home. Let's make that permanent. Images: AP/iStock Photo Composite: Mark Kelly

Winners and Losers from the 2nd 2024 GOP Presidential DebateSee multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Post, and Washington Times at AllSides.com.

Crystal Lake South High School shows their spirit this Orange FridayThe Crystal Lake South High School Gators revved up their Friday Pep Rally for Orange Friday.

Blue Line train derails near Washington National Airport, service halted on 2 Metro linesMetro officials say rail service on two lines are suspended