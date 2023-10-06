Military barracks found with mold, pests, broken AC and brown water

Members of the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade fly over Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. The base was one of several visited by a government watchdog that found widespread condition issues at barracks, though the audit did not identify issues at specific installations by name. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette/AP)It’s hard to “Be All You Can Be,” as the U.S.

• Defense officials can’t make informed decisions because they lack complete information about military housing finances. For example: “DOD did not know how much it spent on housing allowances for service members who would normally be required to live in barracks, but did not because of insufficient space or poor living conditions.

Those problems include mold, pests, broken air conditioning, brown drinking water and the failure to meet “minimum privacy and room configuration standards.” Residents have complained that poor living conditions “contributed to an environment where theft, property damage, and sexual assault were more likely,” according to the report. headtopics.com

Not surprisingly, the GAO said “poor living conditions can have significant effects on reenlistment.

For a military that relies on foreign intelligence, bad information about its own facilities is one glaring impediment to improving living conditions. The military calculates a “condition score” for each barracks, from 0 to 100, based on building systems such as electrical, plumbing and foundation. But those scores can’t be trusted. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Drone Attacks in Syria Kill and Wound Officers and Civilians at a Military CeremonyA drone attack Thursday struck a packed graduating ceremony for military officers in the Syrian city of Homs, killing an unspecified number of civilians and military personnel and wounding dozens of others, Syrian state television reported.Syria's military said in a...

Reports say dozens have been killed and wounded as drone strikes hit a Syrian military ceremonyA drone attack has struck a packed graduation ceremony for military officers in the Syrian city of Homs, killing and wounding dozens, including civilians and military personnel.

Drone attack on Syrian military academy in Homs leaves at least 60 dead: reportA drone attack at a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs, Syria, Thursday killed sixty people and injured more than 100, reports say.

At least 100 killed in drone attack on Syrian military academyAt least 100 people were killed on Thursday in an attack on a military academy in Syria, a war monitor and an official said, with weaponised drones bombing the site minutes after Syria's defence minister left a graduation ceremony there.

Drone strikes at Syrian military ceremony kill 67 people and wound 180, official saysNo group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Drone strikes at Syrian military ceremony leave 80 dead and 240 woundedA drone attack that hit a packed military graduation ceremony in Syria killed 80 and wounded 240, the country's health minister said.