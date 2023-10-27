Mikey Williams ordered to stop social media posts about gun case

A judge ordered former San Ysidro High School basketball star Mikey Williams to make no further social media posts about his impending trial on felony gun charges on Friday after the deputy district attorney asked that his bail be increased to $500,000 because of what he deemed a threatening post.

“We are dealing with a case in which Mr. Williams is alleged to have fired anywhere from six to seven shots at a nearby vehicle that was filled with six people. It talks about all they had to do is stay at home and keep their mouth shut.” Troy P. Owens, Williams’ attorney, argued that the lyrics merely expressed Williams’ frustration that the case was proceeding to trial, nothing more. “To be honest, that would mess with anyone’s head, which is exactly what he posted,” Owens told the court.

