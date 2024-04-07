Mike Rowe advocates for trade schools as a path to prosperity

The cost of college is leading to a 'shift' in the path to prosperity, according to Mike Rowe . 'I think we're going to be entering a whole new time, where the smart money is going to be,' Mike Rowe told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. 'Go to a trade school and then learn a trade,' the 'Dirty Jobs' host continued, advocating for the growing shift in younger generations away from a college degree towards a career.

Enrollment in vocational community colleges are up 16% since 2018, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, as younger generations are turning towards trades and careers instead of paying for college tuition. 'People are starting to pay attention,' Rowe pointed out. 'It's a bit like turning a tanker around,' he continued. 'You're talking about perceptions and attitudes, stigmas, stereotypes, all sorts of things. People in a lot of ways need to be deprogrammed about this idea that the best path for most people is a four-year degree, coincidentally, the most expensive path.' The MikeRoweWorks Foundation CEO went on to say that at 'a fraction of the debt' parents and children are getting the message of the opportunities gained from trade schools. It's a 'clear path to something that looks a lot like prosperity,' he said. Rowe also commented on the perception of investing in educatio

