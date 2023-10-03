The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“Well let me say that chaos is never America’s friend. And it’s never a friend of American families that are struggling,” he said. “And I’m deeply disappointed that a handful of Republicans would partner with all the Democrats in the House of Representatives to out the Speaker of the House.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence reacted live to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House during a televised national security and foreign policy forum at Georgetown University. (Oct. 3)

When told of the historic vote, Pence waited several seconds before he responded. He then described it as a distraction from the issues that matter to Americans.

There was no clear path forward Tuesday night after the vote to dislodge McCarthy, a first in American history. Pence said that he expected additional votes to take place this week and predicted that McCarthy would eventually be reelected to the post.

But he said what took place underscored the need for new leadership in Washington.

“Political performance art in Washington, D.C., does little to address the issues the American people are facing,” he said, vowing to “focus on the needs and the challenges and the opportunities and the future of the American people” if he is elected.

Pence faces an uphill fight for the nomination in a party that remains closely aligned with his old boss, former President Donald Trump.

Pence had said earlier in the conversation that he believed the disorder that preceded the vote was “just one more reason why the American people want to see new leadership” in the White House.

Trump earlier in the day also weighed in on the drama, asking, “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren’t they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?” on his Truth Social network.