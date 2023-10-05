Mike Lindell Says He's 'Lost Everything'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he had 'lost everything, every dime' in an interview published on Thursday as a law firm representing him in three legal cases stated that it is owed millions of dollars in unpaid fees. This is according to a court motion requesting the firm stop representing him as a client.

Parker Daniels Kibort LLC had been working for Lindell on three defamation lawsuits resulting from his discredited claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump by fraud. In the firm's motion on Thursday, the lawyers asked to withdraw from his cases, citing non-payment of fees, and this request was granted by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols.Lindell told Newsweek on Thursday that he could no longer pay his legal team, despite him praising the lawyers: 'We haven't been able to pay them for the past couple of months.'These lawyers were courageous,' Lindell said. 'They took on a case where every other lawyer in this country are afraid to take on any case against the electronic voting machines and the evil that's out there. This was a great group of attorneys... and they need to get paid; and if there's no money to pay them, they can't keep going.'PDK had been representing Lindell in three defamation lawsuits brought by voting-machine manufacturers Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic and Eric Coomer, a former Dominion employee. All three said that they were defamed by Lindell's often-repeated claim that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden.In April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle a $1.6 billion lawsuit, after its presenters and guests falsely said the company was implicated in 2020 vote-rigging. A similar case brought against Fox News by Smartmatic has not been settled.Lindell emerged as one of the most prominent advocates of Trump's election-rigging claims. These have been rejected repeatedly in the courts and by independent legal experts, following the 2020 contest. In response, MyPillow products were dropped by major retailers and shopping channels, in what Lindell described as a 'massive, massive cancellation' that cost the company more than $100 million.Speaking to NBC News, in an interview released on Thursday, Lindell said: 'We've lost everything, every dime. All of it is gone.'They took away my borrowing because of all you guys in the media,' he added.On September 30, Lindell said on Steve Bannon's 'War Room' podcast that the IRS has launched five audits into MyPillow, focusing on employee payment over the last three years. Lindell added that the audits were politically motivated.Earlier that month, during another appearance on Bannon's podcast, Lindell said that American Express had cut his credit line in what he described as an 'all out attack' on MyPillow. Lindell added: 'American Express, I wasn't going to say this, we've been with them 15 years and we do all of our online marketing, all our shipping with them, out of the blue they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000, just cripples MyPillow. No reason, no explanation, just dropped it down last Tuesday.'An American Express spokesperson told Newsweek that the company couldn't comment on specific cases, but insisted it doesn't 'make customer decisions based on personal views or political affiliations.'Newsweek has approached MyPillow for comment by email.

