Mike Kolen, Linebacker for NFL's Only Perfect Season Team, Dies at 76

The right linebacker for the team that recorded the NFL ’s only perfect season has died. Mike Kolen died on Wednesday at the age of 76, Auburn University and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announced. Kolen was in his third season with Miami when the Dolphins swept through their 14-game regular-season schedule without a loss, then won three playoff games, including Super Bowl VII over the Washington Redskins 14-7 on Jan. 14, 1973.

The Dolphins are the only NFL team that has completed a season winning all of its regular season and postseason games. An All-State selection for W.A. Berry High School in Hoover in 1965, Kolen joined coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan at Auburn and earned All-SEC recognition as a linebacker for the Tigers’ bowl teams of 1968 and 1969. Kolen led Auburn in tackles in 16 of the 25 games he started from 1967-6

