Mike Johnson, the Thinly Veiled MAGA Speaker

Welcome back to the Surge, Slate’s weekly roundup of the most newsworthy figures in politics, government, and mountain climbing. (Just because no one’s made the listfor mountain climbing doesn’t mean it won’t happen!) I’m Ben Mathis-Lilley, taking over temporarily for Jim Newell, who, at the moment, is probably … I don’t know, watching TV? Eating? It’s not really our business.
Anyway, this week we’ve got a sweetheart deal for the Supreme Court’s most committed highwayman, some intra-Democrat culture wars over Halloween costumes, and a recording packed with inventive profanity. But first! A man named Mike.Republicans in Congress spent 22 days this month sinking their own speaker of the House candidates in a kind of seesaw of retribution. Last week, for instance, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was rejected for being an extremist whose allies hadn’t been supportive enough of Rep.
