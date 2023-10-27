Mike Johnson, the Thinly Veiled MAGA Speaker

Welcome back to the Surge, Slate’s weekly roundup of the most newsworthy figures in politics, government, and mountain climbing. (Just because no one’s made the listfor mountain climbing doesn’t mean it won’t happen!) I’m Ben Mathis-Lilley, taking over temporarily for Jim Newell, who, at the moment, is probably … I don’t know, watching TV? Eating? It’s not really our business.

Anyway, this week we’ve got a sweetheart deal for the Supreme Court’s most committed highwayman, some intra-Democrat culture wars over Halloween costumes, and a recording packed with inventive profanity. But first! A man named Mike.Republicans in Congress spent 22 days this month sinking their own speaker of the House candidates in a kind of seesaw of retribution. Last week, for instance, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan was rejected for being an extremist whose allies hadn’t been supportive enough of Rep.

Read more:

Slate »

The Slatest for Oct. 27: Mike Johnson Embodies Two of MAGA’s Worst QualitiesStories about Sam Bankman-Fried, Clarence Thomas' RV loan, Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer,' and more. Read more ⮕

Matt Gaetz praises Mike Johnson, says election reflects 'ascendance' of MAGA movementRep. Matt Gaetz lauded newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson and said his election shows how the MAGA movement is on the rise. Read more ⮕

Raskin: Don't be fooled by ‘good manners' of MAGA speaker Mike JohnsonThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

No Labels’ call: Speaker Mike Johnson is 'not a Trump Republican'But Trump called him 'MAGA MIKE JOHNSON!' Read more ⮕

A Guide to Telling Denver Mayor Mike Johnston from Speaker Mike JohnsonDenver's Mike Johnston is not the new Speaker of the House; that's Louisiana's Mike Johnson. Confused? Don't worry we're here to help. Read more ⮕

Biden Campaign: Johnson's Speakership an 'Extreme MAGA Takeover'In a swift response to the election of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as the new speaker of the House, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign issued a statement, asserting that Johnson's ascent solidified the so-called MAGA takeover within the House Republican ranks. Read more ⮕