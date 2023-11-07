Mike Johnson's Ominous Warning about America's Future

Mike Johnson prays with other lawmakers as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2023. of the World Prayer Network, Johnson spoke ominously of America facing a “civilizational moment.

” He said, “The only question is: Is God going to allow our nation to enter a time of judgment for our collective sins? … Or is he going to give us one more chance to restore the foundations and return to Him?” The segment was filmed Oct. 3, just weeks before Johnson’s unexpected rise to become speaker of the House. Garlow pressed the clean-cut Louisiana congressman to say “more about this ‘time of judgment’ for America.” Johnson replied: “The culture is so dark and depraved that it almost seems irredeemable.” He cited, as supposed evidence, the decline of national church attendance and the rise of LGBTQ youth — the fact, Johnson lamented, that “one-in-four high school students identifies as something other than straigh

United States Headlines Read more: ROLLİNGSTONE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

POLİTİCO: Mike Johnson defends House GOP's Israel aid plan'We are trying to change how Washington works,” the Louisiana Republican said.

Source: politico | Read more »

THEDAİLYBEAST: House Speaker Mike Johnson Skirts Question on Personal Bank AccountThe newfound Speaker said he was a “man of modest means” in a Fox interview.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more »

NYPOST: House Speaker Mike Johnson shrugs off questions about his financesSpeaker Johnson shrugs off questions about his finances

Source: nypost | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Fox News Host Confronts Mike Johnson on Birth Control AccessShannon Bream noted on Sunday that Johnson had been accused of being 'wildly out of step' with America ns on birth control.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Speaker Mike Johnson Defends 'Pay For' Israel Aid BillSenate Democrats are likely to reject the House's $14.5 billion Israel aid package because it repurposed funding from President Joe Biden's massive IRS expansion, but House Speaker Mike Johnson denounced Democrats ignoring 'pay fors.'

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Mike Johnson Admits He and His Son Monitor Each Other's Porn IntakeSpeaker of the House Mike Johnson admitted that he and his son monitored each other’s porn intake in a resurfaced clip from 2022.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »