Mike Johnson’s first big test

Good morning, Early Birds. How many Barbies did you see at Halloween parties over the weekend? We’re okay with it. Tips:
… Biden takes on AI … What we’re watching: 14th Amendment cases in Colorado and Minnesota … How DeSantis’s coalition crumbled … Democrats warn Biden about Israel’s response in Gaza … but first …(R-La.) ended three weeks of Republican infighting when he won the speakership on Wednesday without a single Republican voting against him.The House doesn’t return until Wednesday evening, but Johnson is aiming to pass three more of Republicans’ long-stalled individual appropriations bills this week.
“I think everyone will be on board with that, because they understand we’re really doing this work, and if we run out of time on the calendar, we may need just a little more to complete it,” Johnson told Fox’sBut the last time a Republican speaker put a CR on the floor, it triggered his ouster three days later. And there’s still a faction of House Republicans who are open to a government shutdown.(R-S.C.) asked Emmer whether a government shutdown was on the table. headtopics.com
Johnson and Scalise hosted a Republican conference call Sunday night and their staffs have been in constant contact through the weekend. Johnson delivered the broader Republican message and introduced himself to the audience at his first major public event as speaker. Previously, Johnson’s role as vice chair of the Republican conference was helping to message Republican policy and ideas.
They’ll also bring to the floor in the next two weeks a bill to freeze the $6 billion that the United States agreed to pay Iran as part of anScalise also said the House will vote on military aid to Israel, which Johnson echoed on Fox on Sunday. Johnson said the House will separate the Israel funding from the larger supplemental request that includes money for Ukraine, the border, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for Gaza. over the weekend. headtopics.com