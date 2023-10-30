Mike Johnson’s first big test

Good morning, Early Birds. How many Barbies did you see at Halloween parties over the weekend? We’re okay with it. Tips:

… Biden takes on AI … What we’re watching: 14th Amendment cases in Colorado and Minnesota … How DeSantis’s coalition crumbled … Democrats warn Biden about Israel’s response in Gaza … but first …(R-La.) ended three weeks of Republican infighting when he won the speakership on Wednesday without a single Republican voting against him.The House doesn’t return until Wednesday evening, but Johnson is aiming to pass three more of Republicans’ long-stalled individual appropriations bills this week.

“I think everyone will be on board with that, because they understand we’re really doing this work, and if we run out of time on the calendar, we may need just a little more to complete it,” Johnson told Fox’sBut the last time a Republican speaker put a CR on the floor, it triggered his ouster three days later. And there’s still a faction of House Republicans who are open to a government shutdown.(R-S.C.) asked Emmer whether a government shutdown was on the table. headtopics.com

Johnson and Scalise hosted a Republican conference call Sunday night and their staffs have been in constant contact through the weekend. Johnson delivered the broader Republican message and introduced himself to the audience at his first major public event as speaker. Previously, Johnson’s role as vice chair of the Republican conference was helping to message Republican policy and ideas.

They’ll also bring to the floor in the next two weeks a bill to freeze the $6 billion that the United States agreed to pay Iran as part of anScalise also said the House will vote on military aid to Israel, which Johnson echoed on Fox on Sunday. Johnson said the House will separate the Israel funding from the larger supplemental request that includes money for Ukraine, the border, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for Gaza. over the weekend. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: washingtonpost »

'SNL' Relentlessly Mocks Joe Biden's Age, Mike Johnson in Cold Open'Nothing puts people at ease like an 80-year-old man hanging Halloween decorations,' Mikey Day as President Joe Biden told viewers. Read more ⮕

'SNL' Cold Open Gives Joe Biden a Mike Johnson JumpscareWhat's spooky on Saturday Night Live? Joe Biden on a ladder in the Oval Office and the genuinely scary new speaker of the house Mike Johnson. Read more ⮕

House Speaker Mike Johnson punts on Hunter Biden subpoenaHouse Speaker Mike Johnson would not commit Sunday to subpoena President Biden's son despite demands from conservatives. Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson claims 'dots are being connected' in Biden impeachment inquiryBrady Knox is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner with a particular focus on Russia, Eastern Europe, and foreign affairs. Hailing from Pittsburgh, he graduated from Miami University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian studies and political science. He was in St. Read more ⮕

House Speaker Mike Johnson says it's 'very likely' Biden committed impeachable offensesSpeaker Mike Johnson says Biden has cognitive decline: 'It's just reality' Read more ⮕

'SNL' Cold Open: Christopher Walken's 'Ghost of Halloween' Visits the Oval OfficePresident Biden also mistakes new House Speaker Mike Johnson for a White House aide. Read more ⮕