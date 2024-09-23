Mike Huckabee Calls 'In God We Trust' Film Timely Amidst Debates on Faith and Freedom

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee calls the newest installment of the 'God's Not Dead' film series, ' In God We Trust ,' a story made for this moment in history. He says the new film is a little like 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' — the Jimmy Stewart classic — updated to this modern age when faith in God is not as publicly proclaimed and religious freedom totters in the wake of woke political agendas.

Huckabee said Christians are being maligned and chastised for not keeping their faith a private affair, and they're accused of wanting to impose their values on the rest of the country. But, said Huckabee, 'When a person says these people want to impose their values, I want to say: Doesn't the left want to impose their values? Yes.

Mike Huckabee In God We Trust Film Faith Religious Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huckabee Calls 'In God We Trust' Film Timely, Says Christians Are Being MalignedFormer Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praises the newest installment of the 'God's Not Dead' film series, 'In God We Trust,' calling it a story made for this moment in history. He compares the film to 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,' updated for modern times when faith in God is not as publicly proclaimed and religious freedom faces challenges.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Trump on Assassination Attempt: ‘If You Believe in God, You Believe in God More’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Use God Mode and Super God Mode to instantly make you a Windows power userDavid Nield is a freelance contributor at Popular Science, producing how to guides and explainers for the DIY section on everything from improving your smartphone photos to boosting the security of your laptop. He doesn't get much spare time, but when he does he spends it watching obscure movies and taking long walks in the countryside.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

Mike Johnson: 'God Spared Trump's Life' Again After Attempted Assassination'There's no leader in the history of America that has been so attacked and has remained so strong and so resilient,' the House speaker said about Trump.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Seahawks Outlast Dolphins in Another Mike vs. Mike ShowdownThe Seattle Seahawks defeated the Miami Dolphins in a thrilling matchup, highlighting Geno Smith's continued excellence, DK Metcalf's touchdown prowess, and the Seahawks' resilient defense.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Faith leader says parents 'should not trust the world to teach their kids about God'It's up to parents to teach their children faith — authentically and up close, said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church in Auburn, Washington. Here are tips for parents and caregivers.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »