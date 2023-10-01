Mike Brooks Ph.D.

, is a licensed psychologist and a licensed specialist in school psychology in Austin, Texas. He has expertise in positive psychology, life balance, the needs of children and teens, and effective parenting practices.

AI chatbots are currently limited but will rapidly evolve. As AIs excel in various tasks, chatbots could soon become "more human than human" as they reshape our future. AI enables us to "resurrect" the deceased and grant us a version of immortality. Are we prepared to have simulated lives in our brave new world?

Personal Perspective: There are legitimate reasons to be concerned about AIs. You can play a pivotal role in shaping a safer, ethical future. There is a brewing social dilemma as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) divides humanity into AI embracers and restrainers, with far-reaching consequences for our future.

is a licensed psychologist and a licensed specialist in school psychology in Austin, Texas. He has expertise in positive psychology, life balance, the needs of children and teens, and effective parenting practices. He also uses wisdom traditions, including Buddhist psychology and Stoic philosophy, to help clients live richer, fuller lives. With a long-standing interest in how technologies such as video games, smartphones, and social media affect our daily lives, Brooks is also the lead author of

The Dawn of the AI Chatbot Revolution: Why You Should Care

Death Is Cancelled: The Ominous Birth of AI Resurrections

AI enables us to "resurrect" the deceased and grant us a version of immortality. Are we prepared to have simulated lives in our brave new world?

Regulate AI Now: Using Our Voices to Safeguard Our Future

AI Social Dilemma: The Clash for Humanity's Heart and Future

There is a brewing social dilemma as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) divides humanity into AI embracers and restrainers, with far-reaching consequences for our future.

Future Love: How AI Companions Will Capture Our Hearts

AIs will continue to evolve and proliferate. We will soon be falling in love with AIs that are designed to emotionally bond with us. The implications of this are staggering.

Have We Created Artificial Intelligence or Artificial Life?AIs will change the world as we know it. Humanity cannot afford to be divided in how we use these evolving AIs. My fellow human beings, it is time to level up.

Here is one reason that we can't stop thinking that life is getting worse, despite the amazing progress humans have made over the centuries.

