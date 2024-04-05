Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Announce Engagement

Team USA star Mikaela Shiffrin and her longtime boyfriend Norwegian skiing star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shared the big news this week. Mikaela Shiffrin kicked off her offseason with some big news: She and her longtime boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are engaged. on their Instagram accounts. The post included a photo of the newly engaged couple together, along with a picture of, has become a well-known name worldwide, but many people who aren't avid skiing fans in the U.S.

probably aren't as familiar with her now-fiancé, in 2022 the pair first met seven years prior, but they didn't start dating until 2021 - when both were going through tough times. Shiffrin was making her return to racing, who died in Feb. 2020 after an accident at his home in Colorado. At the same time, Kilde was recovering from a bad knee injury. Mikaela Shiffrin and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the finish area of an alpine ski women's World Cup downhill, in Austria, March 23, 202

