Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flights

JUAN ZAMORANO and GISELA SALOMONMigrants heading north ride arrive to Lajas Blancas, Darien province, Panama, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia.

The U.S. government hopes the threat of deportation will be enough to make Venezuelans reconsider trying to enter the United States illegally and opt instead for the online appointment system to make asylum claims or other legal paths. But some migrants said Friday that it would not stop them from continuing their journey.

for Venezuelans announced last month by noting the severe humanitarian challenges in the country. But now the administration has decided Venezuela is not bad enough to keep them from deporting migrants back there. headtopics.com

“These direct repatriations are obviously made now to Venezuela, but also to other countries that have complicated situations such as Haiti, Cuba and other countries around the world,” Blas Núñez-Neto told reporters. “What we are announcing is in accordance with our laws, with our international obligations.

Still more than 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) from the nearest U.S. border crossing, Carrillo hadn’t made up her mind yet about whether they would wait for an appointment to seek asylum or risk crossing and turning themselves over to U.S. border agents. headtopics.com

Patricia Andrade, one of the founders of the humanitarian assistance organization Venezuelan Roots in Miami, was incredulous about the possibility of mass deportations to Venezuela considering that thousands of migrants arrive every day at the southern border.She said Venezuelans are fleeing their country out of desperation and will continue to come.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flightsSome migrants say that the U.S. government’s plan to restart deportation flights to Venezuela in the coming days won't stop them from continuing their journeys. The U.S. government hopes the threat of deportation will be enough to make Venezuelans reconsider trying to enter the country illegally and opt instead for the online appointment system to make asylum claims or other legal paths. Venezuela has suffered political, economic and humanitarian crises over the past decade, pushing at least 7.3 million people to migrate and making food and other necessities unaffordable for those who remain.

Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flightsSome migrants say that the U.S. government’s plan to restart deportation flights to Venezuela in the coming days won't stop them from continuing their journeys

Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flightsSome migrants say that the U.S. government’s plan to restart deportation flights to Venezuela in the coming days won't stop them from continuing their journeys

Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flightsSome migrants say that the U.S. government’s plan to restart deportation flights to Venezuela in the coming days won't stop them from continuing their journeys.

Migrating Venezuelans undeterred by US plan to resume deportation flightsSome migrants say that the U.S. government’s plan to restart deportation flights to Venezuela in the coming days won't stop them from continuing their journeys.

Displaced and Queer: These Venezuelans find community despite the obstaclesAs a crisis continues to grip Venezuela, millions of its citizens have fled to Colombia and the city of Medell\u00edn, where many find a progressive reputation little more than an empty promise.